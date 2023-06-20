Manipur Government extends internet shutdown for five more days

Guwahati, June 20: In order to combat false rumours being spread through social media platforms in response to reports of violent crimes, assaults, and arson, the Manipur government announced on Saturday, June 20th, an extension of the ban on mobile internet and broadband for an additional five days, with immediate effect till 25/06/2023, until 3:00 pm. This move addresses concerns that social media could be used inappropriately and disturb the state's law-and-order situation.

The government has been issuing repeated orders to keep internet services down since May 3, when ethnic violence first erupted in the state.

In the latest notification it has been stated, “…there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation,” the order reads, adding, “…there is imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property”.















