Manipur government denies constitutional violations amid Congress allegations

Imphal, Dec 25: The Manipur Government today denied that there was any violation of the provisions of the Constitution in connection with the summoning of sessions of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, State Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Th Basanta Kumar said, "The Government has not violated the Constitution. As per Article 174 of the Constitution, the House or Houses of the Legislature of the State shall be summoned to meet at least twice every year. The Government had summoned the Assembly three times in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020."

The minister made the clarification in response to the allegation made by former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh over the Government's alleged failure to summon three sessions of the Assembly in one calendar year.

On December 21, Ibobi Singh alleged that the Manipur Government was violating the provisions of the Constitution as three Assembly sessions should be held in one calendar year.

A memorandum signed by the CLP leader, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K Meghachandra, and MLAs K Ranjit and Th Lokeshwor, was submitted to the Governor, urging the latter to convene the Winter Session of the Manipur Assembly "before the end of the calendar year 2024 to ensure compliance with the requirement of three sessions and a minimum of 50 sitting days".

Countering the Congress statement, the State Law Minister categorically said that previous State governments had also failed to fulfil the conditions prescribed under Rule 17A of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Manipur Assembly.

During the previous Congress terms, only two sessions per year were held in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2016, Basanta Kumar, who also holds the Education portfolio, stated.

Meanwhile, a press note issued by the Deputy Secretary (Law), Government of Manipur, today stated since 2021, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ethnic strife on May 3, 2023, the Manipur Government could not fulfil the conditions under the stipulated rules.

Keeping in view the law- and-order situation, it will be a full effort of the State Government to implement the provisions of the Constitution of India and other relevant rules, the press note added.