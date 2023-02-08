Manipur: Gold biscuits worth over Rs 3 crore seized, 1 held

Imphal, Feb 8: One person has been arrested along with huge quantities of gold biscuits in Manipur on Tuesday.

According to official statement, acting on reliable inputs regarding movement of vehicle carrying smuggled gold biscuits between 12 midnight to 2 am, anti-smuggling unit of the Customs Division Imphal carried out the operation at Thamnaopokpi along NH 102 in Chandel district.

At around 2 am, the suspected vehicle was stopped by the customs officers, later the vehicle was taken to Customs office at Sangakpham in Imphal for thorough checking, said the official.

A thorough checking was done in the seized vehicle, which led the team to the recovery of 40 gold biscuits wrapped in adhesive tape at around 4:30 pm.

The weigh of the recovered gold biscuits is found to be 6.640 grams and the estimated value of the gold is Rs 3.81 crore.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested under Section 104 of Customs Act, 1962.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Umar Farauqe (32), son of Nure of Porompat Muslim Road No.2 under Porompat sub-division in Imphal East.

Meanwhile, further investigation is in to nab the other offender(s) involved the gold smuggling case, it said.