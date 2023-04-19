Manipur girl wins gold in national women's physique sports championship

Imphal, April 19: Manipur’s woman athlete Leishangthem Sarita won a gold medal at the 12th Federation Cup, Senior Men's and Women's BodyBuilding and Men's and Women's Physique Sports Championships held at Nainital in Uttarakhand from April 15 to 16.

According to General Secretary Yumlembam Sunanta of All Manipur Body Builders Association (AMBBA), Sarita who is an athlete of Royal Fitness Academy, Thoubal won the medal in women's open bodybuilding competition.

Engudam Kavita Chanu, another athlete from Friends Fitness Gym,Tera in Imphal West district bagged the second position while the third position title goes to an athlete from Jharkhand in women's open bodybuilding competition.

Four times national champion (December 2015 to March 2017)Sarita is a resident of Thoubal Wangmataba College road in Thoubal district. She also won seven medals-4 silver & 2 bronze when she participated in 9 international competitions(2014-2018) held in Bhutan, China, India, Mongolia, South-Korea, Thailand & Uzbekistan. Sarita also won 6 gold,4 silver & 1 bronze medals in state championships(2012-2022).

A seven member AMBBA team who participated in the 12th Federation Cup, Senior Men's and Women's Body Building and Men's and Women's Physique Sports Championships, were accorded a warm welcome when the team which included two officials arrived at Imphal airport on Monday.

Royal Fitness Academy, Thoubal also extended congratulations to the athlete Sarita on her achievement.

It may be recalled that Manipur team bagged first runner up title in the 14th Mr India Men’s senior national body building & physique sports championship 2022 held at Ludhiana in Punjab from December 23 to 25, 2022.The overall championship title of the national championship goes to Railways Sports Promotion Board team which secured 315 points while Manipur team received 125 points.