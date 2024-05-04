Manipur girl rescued from Hyderabad

Imphal, May 4: The Social Welfare Department has successfully rescued a young girl allegedly held captive in Hyderabad. Director of the Department, N Uttam Singh, stated that although the preliminary report suggested there may not have been sexual coercion, as initially suspected, the department takes such cases seriously.

N Uttam Singh, speaking to The Assam Tribune, highlighted the challenges of the rescue process, especially when victims are coerced into "flesh trade," which operates within powerful networks. In this case, given the involvement of a young girl, an expert team from Manipur was swiftly deployed to ensure no time was wasted, Uttam added.

However, the Social Welfare Director appealed to the public to remain vigilant and thoroughly investigate before sending their children, especially young girls, outside the state for work. He noted that the ongoing crisis in Manipur has led to a lack of livelihood, compelling poor families to seek employment opportunities for their children elsewhere.

Uttam emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the dangers associated with sending young girls to work based on promises from strangers outside the state.



