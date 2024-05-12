Manipur: Gas and mud eruption hits Imphal West during land excavation

Imphal, May 12: Eruption of a mixture of gas and mud created potential health hazards for the locality in Manipur’s Imphal West on Saturday.

The District Magistrate Imphal West informed that the incident happened at Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai at around 5:56 pm on May 11, 2024.

The incident occurred inside the homestead land of one Yurembam Manihar (76), son of the late Yurembam Manao, while excavating earth to construct a hand pump for domestic uses.

The District Magistrate said the incident is currently under inspection by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other technical experts to find out the causes, composition of the gas and mud that erupted, and the consequences of the incident on human lives and the environment.

In an official order, the district magistrate said the details of the eruption and the effects of the eruptions on the environment, including the surface and air quality, etc., are under proper scientific observation, and hence, to avoid any potential hazards to the lives of the people living in the vicinity of the location, they are advised to take certain precautionary as well as preventive actions.

The magisterial order said, considering the circumstances, people (especially those having breathing issues due to asthma or past COVID-19 history, small children or infants, in the advanced stages of pregnancy, etc.) residing in the vicinity of the above-mentioned location (within a radius of 100 metres) are instructed to shift to a safer place until further instruction. Further, the vegetation grown in the area should not be consumed without proper washing during this period before further instructions.















