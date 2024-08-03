Manipur: Fresh violence in Jiribam after Meitei-Hmar pact

Imphal, Aug 3: Shots were fired and an abandoned house was set on fire in Manipur's Jiribam, triggering fresh tensions within a day of the Meitei and Hmar agreement made to restore normalcy in the district, officials said on Saturday.



An abandoned house in Lalpani village was torched by armed men on Friday night, they said.



"It is an isolated settlement consisting of few Meitei houses, and most of those were abandoned after violence broke out in the district. Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, took advantage of security lapses in the area to commit the arson," an official said.

The armed men also fired several rounds of shells and gunshots, targetting the village, he said.

Security forces were rushed to the area following the incident, he added.

Representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on Thursday.

The meeting was moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel, officials said.

Representatives of Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of Jiribam district were also present in the meeting.

"The meeting resolved that both sides will make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing. Both sides shall give full cooperation to all the security forces operating in Jiribam district. Both sides agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement," a joint statement issued and signed by representatives of all the participating communities said.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held after August 15.