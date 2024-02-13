Fresh violence breaks out in Manipur; one dead, three injured

Imphal, Feb 13: Following a heavy firing in Khamenlok and Pukhao Santipur, Imphal East district of Manipur, between armed miscreants one person died and three other sustained injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased person has been identified as Sagolsem Loya.



While the three injured individuals, identified as Moirangthem Inaocha, aged 22, Laishram Ehuntappa, aged 26 and Sinam Shyam, aged 32 were taken to Raj Medicity for further treatment.

Fortunately, all three are said to be out of danger.



The situation still remains critical in the area, as gunfire is still being reported at the time of filing the report.



Khamenlok is an adjoining area between Imphal East, which is predominantly Meitei-dominated, and Kangpokpi district, which has a major Kuki population. Gunfires are often reported from adjoining areas, which are known as peripheral areas.



It may be mentioned that Manipur has been experiencing violent ethnic violence since May last year and more than two hundred people have lost their lives and more than fifty thousand people have been internally displaced by the violence.

