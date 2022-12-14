Manipur former assembly speaker Biramani passes away

Imphal, Dec 14: Former speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Elangbam Biramani passed away at his Langmeidong Bazar residence in Kakching district, said reports.

He passed away on Tuesday. He was 87.He is survived by wife Memma Devi, three sons and three daughters.

Biramani was born at Elangkhangpokpi village to Ibomcha and Keinya Devi and married Memma Devi before joining politics from a very young age.

He shifted to Langmeidong Bazar as a political strategy and contested as an Independent candidate in the assembly election held in 1967 from Hiyanglam Assembly Constituency for the first time but was unsuccessful.

He got elected under Indian National Congress(INC) ticket in the 1984 assembly election and became agriculture, horticulture and fisheries minister.

He was elected for the second time in an INC ticket in 1990 and became the speaker of 5th Manipur Legislative Assembly in 1995(January-February) after a brief period as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board.

He got elected for the third time in 2002 under Nationalist Congress Party ticket and became the Revenue minister.



Meanwhile, state assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata has condoled the sudden demise of Biramani and prayed for the departed soul. He also shared pain and grief of the bereaved family.



Social Welfare Cluc Langmeidong, Langmeidong Mamang Leikai Citizens Club Langmeidong, DYA Elangkhangpokpi and Hiyanglam BJP Mandal have expressed deep condolences on the sudden demise of Elangbam Biramani.

