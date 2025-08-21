Manipur forest dept dismantles 18 encroachments in Heingang Reserve

Imphal, Aug 21: The Central Forest Division (CFD) of the Manipur Forest department has dismantled 18 illegally constructed structures within the Heingang Reserve Forest (HRF), officials said on Wednesday.

The HRF, situated on the outskirts of Imphal, serves critical environmental functions including climate regulation, soil erosion prevention, and habitat preservation for diverse plant and animal species. Officials emphasise its role in maintaining regional ecological balance.

Informing that the operation was led by Range Forest Officers M Jobid Meitei (Sadar East) and S Robatson Singh (Nongmaiching), the CFD of Manipur forest in a press release on Wednesday said, “These structures had been built in violation of forest protection laws and posed a direct threat to the ecological integrity and biodiversity of the region.”

Reaffirming the Forest department’s unwavering commitment to forest conservation following the successful operation, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikram Nadhe said, “Reserve forests are not only the lungs of our State but are also a repository of our rich natural heritage. Heingang Reserve Forest, in particular, is a treasure trove of biological diversity. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard such vital ecosystems.”

The DFO also made a strong appeal to the public, urging all to refrain from encroaching upon forest land and to respect the legal boundaries of reserve forests. He emphasized that forest protection is not merely a legal obligation but a moral and ecological imperative.

The CFD also reiterated that follow-up monitoring and enforcement will be conducted regularly to prevent re-encroachment and ensure the long-term protection of forest areas. Surveillance and patrolling will be intensified in sensitive zones, and local communities will be engaged through awareness and outreach initiatives to foster community-led conservation efforts, it added.

Manipur’s forests have seen a significant reduction, underlining persistent environmental challenges in the region. Over the past decade, the State has lost 375.70 sq km of its forest cover, shrinking from 16,961 sq km in 2013 to 16,585 sq km in 2023, according to official reports.





