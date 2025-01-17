Manipur Forest Dept conducts annual migratory bird count at Lamphelpat wetland

Imphal, Jan. 17: The Manipur Forest Department, in collaboration with Wildlife Explorers Manipur - a team of wildlife photographers recently conducted the annual count of migratory birds at Lamphelpat, a wetland located on the outskirts of the Manipur capital.

The arrival of immigrant bird species to the region was documented in the last season too, stressing the importance of preserving the State's natural habitats.

The bird census was led by the Range Forest Officer of the Central Forest Division of the State Forest Department, Kiranjit Yumnam, a press release stated.

A dedicated team, including volunteers from Wildlife Explorers Manipur, which has been conducting regular bird counts at the State's wetlands since its formation in 2018, worked together to identify and count the migratory birds that had arrived at Lamphelpat this winter season.

"The team documented over 30 species of migratory birds, adding valuable data to the ongoing study of bird populations in the region," the release added.

The activity was supported by the Water Resources Department, particularly in managing the water bodies around Lamphelpat, which serve as vital habitats for these migratory bird species.

The Divisional Forest Officer of the Central Forest Division of the State Forest Department, Vikram Suresh Nadhe, said: "This census is a vital part of our ongoing conservation efforts."

Lamphelpat, known for its vast wetlands, is an important stop for many migratory birds travelling from colder regions. The census provides valuable insights into the health of these bird populations and the environmental factors that influence their migration patterns.

With the continuous collaboration between local conservation groups, government departments, and volunteers, the annual census has become a significant event on Manipur's environmental calendar, helping to ensure the protection of the region's biodiversity.

As the migratory birds settle into their seasonal habitats, the census data will be analysed further to monitor trends and potential threats to their populations, providing a better understanding of the dynamics of the region's ecosystem.

On January 10 last year, one of the rarest winged visitors, Baikal teal (Sibirionetta formosa), also known as the bimaculate duck, was sighted after 109 years at Lamphelpat during a seasonal avian monitoring exercise.

- By Sobhapati Samom