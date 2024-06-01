Manipur floods claim two more lives; death toll rises to 5

Imphal, June 1: The floods in Manipur have claimed two more lives, bringing the death toll to five on Friday.

According to sources, one person died while attempting to flush out floodwater from his home, while another drowned in the Imphal River on Thursday.

The first incident occurred around 10 am on Friday at Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak, Imphal West. The deceased, identified as Ingudam Nitai Singh, was trying to prevent floodwater from entering their house when tragedy struck. While using a motor to flush out the water, he encountered a fatal accident due to a short circuit, resulting in electrocution. Singh, who had a pacemaker installed in his heart due to prior heart issues, succumbed to the shock.

Witnessing her husband’s collapse, Ingudam Ongbi Geetarani rushed to his aid. In a desperate attempt to help him, she too was electrocuted in the process. She is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an advanced hospital, battling for her life.

In another tragic incident, Januka Mishra (57), fell into the Imphal River near the Kanglatongbi Mandir Crematorium on Thursday, within the jurisdiction of the Imphal West District’s Sekmai Police Station. Her body was discovered at Sekmai Parao Mamang Leikai.

Januka Mishra, a resident of Serou Part 3, who recently moved near Kanglatongbi Mandir, was the wife of Prashad Mishra. Her body was sent for a postmortem examination at the RIMS Morgue in Lamphel and was subsequently handed over to the family.