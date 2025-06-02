Manipur flood fury: 19000 affected, 31 relief camps set up as rivers overflow

Imphal, Jun 2: More than 19,000 people have been affected by floods in Manipur as overflowing rivers breaches embankments.

Several localities in the state's capital Imphal, and many parts of Imphal East district have been inundated after a swollen river breached embankments in Khurai, Heingang and Checkon areas

Over 3,000 houses have been damaged and 19,811 people affected by floods triggered by incessant rains during the last four days.

Thirty-one relief camps have been set up mostly in Imphal East district and people have been evacuated from their homes and localities, especially in Heingang, Wangkhei and Khurai assembly constituencies along with Senapati district.

Forty-seven landslides too have been reported in different parts of the state during the last four days.

Waterlogging was reported on the premises of several offices, health facilities, and establishments, including All India Radio Imphal complex, and state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, after the Imphal river overflowed in the Checkon area, one of the officials said.

Several patients, who have been undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences at Porompat in Imphal East district, were shifted to other hospitals on Sunday evening as floodwaters entered the premises of the health facility, he said.

Local clubs, volunteers, SDRF and NDRF personnel joined hands to shift the patients after floodwaters entered the female orthopaedic and surgery wards, located on the ground floor, the official said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited several inundated areas of Imphal town even as the army and Assam Rifles personnel rescued nearly 800 people from submerged localities in Imphal East, the worst-affected district, they said.

Bhalla, accompanied by Chief Secretary PK Singh and other senior officials, visited Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge in Imphal and assessed the overall situation, a statement issued by the Raj Bhawan said.

In view of the incessant rain, the governor announced the extension of the summer vacation in schools in Imphal East and West districts and the Senapati sub-division of Senapati district until further orders.

Troops of Assam Rifles were deployed with quick reaction teams to the most affected locations in Porompat, Wankhei , Sanjenthong, Palace Compound, New Checkon, Khurai Heikrumakhong Heinang, Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Nongmeibung Raj Bari in Imphal East district and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has urged the governor to declare the flood situation a "state calamity".

In a letter to Bhalla, Akoijam said the declaration would enable the activation of institutional measures to deal with the present situation.

