Manipur Flood: Death toll rises to four, over 1.65L people affected

Imphal, June 7: The death toll in the Manipur floods has risen to four after the current wave of flood claimed three more lives in the past 24 hours. The number of affected people went up to more than 1.65 lakh, according to official sources.

Three children below ten years of age – two siblings and their cousin – fell into a pond and drowned in Mantak Khunou under the Kakching Police Station in Kakching district on Thursday.

On June 3, the State recorded its first flood-related death in the current wave of flood after the body of a 55-year-old man was recovered in Imphal West district.

As per the latest State Relief and Disaster Management report available on Friday evening, the total death toll rose to four. A total of 1,65,943 people have been affected due to the flood. At least 35,429 houses and 76 infrastructural structures across 708 localities have been damaged.

So far 4,147 persons have been evacuated to safer places and the affected people are taking shelter in 82 relief camps. Continuous rainfall for the five days caused 169 landslides in the State. The worst affected districts are Imphal East, Senapati, and Imphal West districts.

Meanwhile, restoration works in terms of rebuilding roads and houses are going on at Heingang, Khurai Heikrumakhong, Khurai Konsam Leikai, Kairang and Khomidok areas. Many localities at Wangkhei, Nongmeibung and Porompat in Imphal East district, including vast tracts of agricultural fields, are still submerged as on Friday.

The office premises of the Deputy Commissioner and SP of Imphal East district are still under water.

Meanwhile, the restoration works at Khurai Heikrumakhong along the Imphal-Pukhao Road which was cut off by the devastating floods in the State on May 31, have started. Floodwaters had washed away the eastern and western portions of Ipum Pat-a water body, cutting off the Imphal-Pukhao Road.

Several areas in and around Imphal are facing power outages amid the continuing flood crisis in Manipur as a precautionary measure after the State-run Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited suspended electricity supply from 11-KV Wangkhei-I, Thambalkhong, and Wangkhei-II feeders. The decision was taken due to waterlogging in parts of Porompat crossing, Porompat Ayangpalli, Thambalkhong, Seram Leirak, Andro Parking, and Keithel Ashangbi. These areas have been severely affected by rising floodwaters, posing risk to electrical infrastructure and public safety, according to MSPDCL.

Around 50 localities in Imphal East and Imphal West districts will not get water supply “due to the current flood situation” in the areas covered by some of the water supply plants in and around Imphal. The maximum number of affected localities are located in Imphal East district.

The Executive Engineer of Water Supply Maintenance Division Number II of the Public Health Engineering Department, RK Surendra, issued a public appeal in this regard.

“Normal water supply will resume when the flood recedes,” Surendra added.





