Manipur: FIR launched for renaming famous Thangjing hill as ‘Thangting camp’

Imphal, May 21: The Manipur government springs to action after a popular pilgrimage site of Meitei Community was renamed as Thangting Camp.

According to the FIR copy, a group named 'Kuki National Front - Military Council' had installed a signboard at the base of the Thangjing ching (hill), calling it the ‘Thangting camp’ of the ‘Kuki Army’.

Following the installation of a gate bearing the words ‘Kuki National Front-Military Council’ with the name of the site mentioned as 'Thangting', it appears that the location is ‘Thangjing Ching’. The Land Resources Department, Government of Manipur, under the secretary, Mangoljao Kamei, asked to lodge a zero FIR against the act.

In the order, it is stated that the present-day Thangjing Hill range falls within the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forests, which was notified on 17.09.1966 vide Notification No.55/10/66-M(2) under Section 29 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

“Further, Thangjing (Thang Ching) is a hill of historical importance, and the Art and Culture Department, government of Manipur has declared it as a protected site under section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976 vide Gazette No.376 dated 14/11/2022,” the order reads.

“As the erection of a gate bearing the words Kuki National Front-Military Council with the name of the site mentioned as "Thangting" indicates unauthorized changing of the original name of Thangjing (Thang ching), it is a violation of the provision of the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024 and section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976. It is requested to register Zero FIR at your Police station as Thangjing hill range falls under Henglep Police station,” stated the order.

Following an order, the Zero FIR was lodged at Khoupum Police Station, Churachandpur district, under sections 120-B/153A/295A/400/505(1)(b) IPC and 26 Indian Forest Act, 1927, for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting it's religion or religious belief, belonging to dacoits, statements, conducting public mischief with intent to cause, and any person making any fresh clearing prohibited land.

The Thangjing Ching range lies between Moirang town and Churachandpur district, 40 km apart. Churachandpur and nearby areas are where ethnic violence began on May 3, 2023. The people in Moirang, home to the northeast's largest freshwater lake, Loktak, also consider the deity Ibudhou Thangjing the area's guardian.

The Manipur cabinet in October 2022 took a decision to include four hectares of Ibudhou Thangjing, two hectares of Koubru Laipham, and four hectares of Lai Pukhri under Section 4 of the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976, which protects these places from encroachments.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a post on X that the state government has filed a police case against the Kuki armed group as the area is a protected site. The renaming by the armed group also violated the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, Biren said.

"Immediately taken up measures to book any group or individuals involved in changing any existing names without the approval of the government. Under the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, a case has also been registered for changing Thangjing Ching, which is also a protected site, to Thangting," the Chief Minister said.





