Manipur: Farmer abducted and hacked to death in Jiribam; Curfew imposed

Imphal, June 7: Reports of miscreants hacking a farmer to death with a sharp object have caused panic in the Jiribam district of Manipur on Thursday.

A man identified as Soibam Saratkumar (59) went out on the morning of 6th June to check his farm; however, he was abducted by unknown miscreants.

Later, the body of Soibam Saratkumar was found in a secluded area, hacked to death with sharp objects to the head. An irate mob set fire to an abandoned structure in retaliation.

A large crowd gathered around Jiribam Police Station, demanding their licensed guns back, which were surrendered during election time.

As the law and order situation became critical in the district, a Control Room comprising the Superintendent of Police Jiribam, 39 Assam Rifles, 87 CRPF, 7th IRB, along with the concerned SDO, was set up at the DC office in Jiribam.

In a public appeal, District Magistrate Jiribam Krishna Kumar stated, "Jiribam district is facing a difficult time in terms of law and order, public peace, and tranquility. There is apprehension of rioting and burning of public and private properties within the district. While the District Administration has promulgated a Public Curfew prohibiting the movement of all persons outside their respective residences, it is also trying to help all persons in need during these trying times. The District Police and security forces are trying their best to bring the situation under control. This appeal is made to all sections of society, especially the people of Jiribam district, to maintain peace and calm, not succumb to any false information, and stop all activities that are detrimental to public peace and tranquility."

As a precautionary measure, Section 144 of CrPC was also imposed in the neighbouring Tamenglong district.
















