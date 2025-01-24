Manipur facing influx problem from Myanmar: CM N Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 24: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday mentioned that the eastern side of the state has been facing illegal infiltration problems from Myanmar.

This has led to an alert in the state's western as well as southern regions to block the illegal entry of people from the neighbouring country.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur has an interstate border (204 km) with Assam. He said that Assam, along with Tripura, has also been facing infiltration problems from Bangladesh.

"If Assam could not detect the illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh, these migrants might enter into Manipur," Biren Singh told the media. Assam and Tripura share a 263 km and 856 km border with Bangladesh, respectively. However, most parts of the international frontiers of the two states have been fenced off, but some patches still remain unfenced."

According to Singh, besides the security forces, Indigenous people in general must be alerted about the illegal influx from across the border.

Giving a stern warning against those people spreading wrong information and rumours, he said that appropriate, strict action would be taken as per law against those people spreading hate speeches and false and fabricated information.





With inputs from IANS