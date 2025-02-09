Manipur extortion crackdown: Three more militants arrested, total rises to 16 in 4 days

Imphal, Feb 9: Intensifying their crackdown on extortion activities in the state, Manipur police arrested three more cadres of two proscribed outfits from Imphal West district on Sunday.

Two of the arrested cadres belong to the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei) and were found involved in extortion activities in Narankonjil. They have been identified as K. Ronaldo Singh (23) and S. Ngouba (30). Both were charged with extorting money from government officials, the general public, and shopkeepers in Greater Imphal.

According to the police, they were also engaged in the illegal smuggling of arms and ammunition for extortion purposes. A .32 pistol and Rs 3,120 in cash were recovered from their possession.

In a separate operation on Saturday, police apprehended a People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadre from Kangjabi Leirak Machin. He has been identified as Ningthoujam Khamba (52) and was allegedly involved in extorting money from rented houses and shops in the Nagamapal and Uripok areas.









A People's Liberation Army (PLA) cadre was arrested from Kangjabi Leirak Machin. (AT Photo)

With these latest arrests, the total number of active cadres from proscribed outfits arrested in the past four days has risen to 16.

On February 5, security forces arrested four militants linked to banned groups in raids across multiple districts. Two days earlier, nine insurgents from different factions were taken into custody, including five from KCP (City Meitei) and others from the Kangleipak Communist Party (MC) and UPPK.

Manipur Police confirmed these operations are part of a broader crackdown to dismantle insurgent networks and curb extortion.