Manipur extends mobile internet ban till Oct 31

Guwahati, Oct 27: The Manipur government extended the mobile internet ban in the state until October 31.

This comes after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said last week that the administration might think about lifting the prohibition in the coming days. Singh also asked for tolerance from the public last week, especially from students and young people, during a government function.

Following the protests by students, the Manipur government halted internet and data services, including mobile Internet, on September 26, two days after the restriction was removed after 143 days. The ban was then extended every five days.

A Home Department notification on Thursday said that the ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation".

"To thwart the designs and activities of anti-nationals and anti-socials and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest by stopping the spread of disinformation and rumours through social media platforms," the notification said.

Following the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, mobile internet usage was banned in the state.

Despite being reinstated on September 23, the internet had to be blocked again on September 26 after students clashed with security forces. The clash was sparked after photographs of the bodies of two young missing students, including a girl, went viral on social media.