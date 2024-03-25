‘Manipur experiencing phenomenon akin to Indo-Pak partition,’ Bimol Akoijam

Imphal, Mar 25: INC candidate for Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency Bimol Akoijam said Manipur is experiencing a phenomenon akin to the India-Pakistan partition.

Akoijam said that a similar kind of thing is happening in Manipur as people are being divided on the line of ethnicity, adding that the shifting of people from one area to another is totally unacceptable, while referring to the displacement of population in recent violence in the state.

As a result of the ethnic violence, more than sixty thousand people are internally displaced. The Kuki population, who used to live in Meitei-dominated areas, has already left their home, while on the other side, the Meitei population, who used to live in Kuki-dominated areas like Churchandpur and Moreh, has also deserted their homes, he said.

Bimol Akoijam was speaking on the sidelines of a reception programme held at Congress Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Bimol Akoijam is an associate professor by profession who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He is known for his activism on different social issues. He is also a popular public speaker who came to the limelight during the Manipur violence for his outspoken nature. He is regarded as a popular figure among the youth.

The Indian National Congress proposed his name for the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, however, at first he was reluctant to accept the proposal, but he decided to join the party as he needed a platform and the Congress idea of secularism is similar to his core values, he informed.

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is taking time to announce its candidature for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, INC candidate Bimol Akoijam is enjoying a fair share of popularity. Hundreds of people waited outside Imphal International Airport on Sunday when Bimol returned from Delhi.