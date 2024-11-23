Manipur ethnic violence claims 258 lives since May 2023

The total number of casualties in the ongoing ethnic conflict that has engulfed Manipur since May last year has reached 258, including those of armed militants, while approximately 3,000 out of the total looted weapons have been recovered in the operations conducted by the security forces.

Imphal, Nov 23:

This was disclosed by Manipur Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh while responding to questions during a press briefing soon after attending a security review meeting in Manipur on Friday.

It may be recalled that more than 50,000 people were displaced in the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, and most of them are taking shelter in the relief camps across the state.

The day's nearly two-hour security review meeting, which concluded at around 5.30 pm, was attended by DGP Rajiv Singh and top officers of the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, SSB, and ITBP.

Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh said approximately 90 companies of extra forces over and above the actual requirement of 198 companies are in the state and 70 more companies are coming, and a sizeable portion of that had already reached Imphal.

He also stated that they are distributing the forces (for deployment) to protect the lives and properties of the citizens in vulnerable areas and vulnerable points. "All these will be covered within a few days and to provide security to the citizens," he added.

For this, a number of SoPs (Standard Operating Procedures) have been prepared for deployment of forces, coordination, functioning, fringe area security and for national highway security, and other points to be taken care of, he added.

He informed that the last rites and burial ceremony of the nine bodies (including three women and as many children) was conducted peacefully with the help of the security forces in Jiribam district.

Responding to a question, the security adviser also informed that so far, 32 persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged arson/damage of properties of ministers and MLAs, besides an investigation into the case.

Curfew relaxed for 7 hours: The Manipur Government on Friday announced that curfew would be relaxed in all areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts from 5 am till 12 noon for Saturday. The curfew, which has been relaxed since Wednesday, was relaxed from 5. a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, during which residents came out to buy essential items.

According to an order issued by Additional District Magistrate, Imphal East district, K Jadumani Singh, this evening, the restriction of movement of the general public outside their residences is here-by-lifted for November 23 from 5 a.m. to 12 pm for all areas of Imphal West district "due to the developing law-and- order in the district".

"This relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in-protests/rally etc, without obtaining approval through competent authority," the order said.

However, the movement of persons belonging to departments like Health, Electricity, CAF and PD, PHED, Telecom and banking/financial institutions including ATM cash filling, petrol pumps, municipality, press an electronic media, functioning of courts, child helplines, and to-and-fro movement of flight passengers to airport and contractors/workers with valid airport entry permits shall be exempted, it added.

The district magistrates of Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts also issued separate orders in this regard on Friday.





By

Correspondent