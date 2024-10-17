Manipur drone bombing: NIA conducts first on-site investigation in Koutruk

Imphal, Oct 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in collaboration with local police, conducted an on-site investigation at the drone bombing location in Koutruk village on Thursday.

This marks the agency's first visit since the case was transferred from the Imphal West Police.

During the visit, the NIA team, which included the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Imphal and the officer-in-charge of Lamsang police station, carefully re-examined the site of the bombing and reviewed field reports.

A forensic team also assisted in the investigation to ensure a thorough examination of the evidence.

The NIA has formally requested the Manipur police department to hand over all pertinent documents and evidence related to the case.

This request follows a broader initiative by the agency to conduct a detailed inquiry into the suspected involvement of armed miscreants in the incident.

The incident in question occurred on September 1, when a drone attack by unidentified miscreants resulted in the tragic death of a woman and left her daughter hospitalised.

The attack also caused damage to several government vehicles and private properties. In light of these events, the state government decided to transfer the case to the NIA for a more extensive investigation.

In contrast, on October 2, the Indian Army dismissed allegations that militants had employed drone technology during the violence in Manipur, labeling such claims as "mere rumours".

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted that such misinformation have only worsened tensions in the region.

“We shouldn't allow false narratives to be built. There was a claim about bomb drones; we went to the ground to check and found no bomb drones..." he told a news website.

The state government had previously assured the public of a thorough investigation into the drone bombing.