Manipur: Double explosion in West Imphal; no casualties reported

Imphal, Aug 30: Two bomb blasts took place at the office of United Committee Manipur (UCM) in Lamphel, in West Imphal district. The blast reportedly took place around 7:45 in the evening on Thursday.

The police reported that a four-wheeler approached and hurled two suspected grenades at the UCM office; one of which exploded inside the campus, and the other near the front gate of the office.







AT Photo

The bombs were lobbed by unknown miscreants, who fled the area shortly after the explosion.

No casualties were reported following the double explosion at the UCM office.

There is no report of any inquiry and no one was inside the UCM office at the time when the explosions took place.

Following the explosions, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, Ksh Shivakanta, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, H Herojit, and Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Themthing Ngasangva visited the site of explosion.

Frisking and checking have been going on in the Lamphel area of Imphal West, following the grenade attack.

Notably, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

The UCM office was attacked earlier this year, when unknown miscreants had set ablaze the office set in Imphal West on February 23, 2024.

The United Committee Manipur (UCM) is an umbrella organisation which was formed by the civil society groups in Manipur and was established on July 3, 2001. The organisation was created in response to the unprecedented ceasefire agreement declaration between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Government of India. UCM was formed after the infamous incident of June 18, 2001; where 18 people lost their lives while carrying out protests to safeguard the territorial integrity and boundary of Manipur against the extension of the ceasefire of Manipur’s territory.