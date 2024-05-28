Manipur devastated by cyclonic rainfall: Floods and landslides wreak havoc

Imphal, May 28: Cyclonic rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of Manipur on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, Senapati town was totally flooded as downstream water ran inside offices and houses. People gathered on the first floor of buildings as the ground floor was flooded at Senapati district headquarters.

On the other hand, landslides and mudslides along National Highway 37, popularly known as Imphal Jiribam Road, which connects Imphal with Assam, were temporarily cut off on Tuesday. Many vehicles were stranded on both sides, waiting for the excavators to clear off the debris.

Churachanpur town is also affected as main roads are inundated with muddy water as heavy rainfall continues.

Meanwhile, several places in Imphal East, including the congested Andro parking, have been totally submerged in the water since this morning.

Furthermore, reports said that Imphal West, Thoubal, Bisnupur, and other districts also shared the same ordeal. In the Wangkei Ayangpali Road area, people could not even come out of their houses.

It has come to the fore that one of the biggest hospitals in the Northeast region, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), is also affected by heavy rainfall, as its staff reported inundation in the area with water entering inside the hospital.