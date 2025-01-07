Manipur deports 26 Myanmar nationals amidst crackdown on illegal migration

Imphal, Jan 7: A total of 26 Myanmar nationals, all male, were deported to their home country Myanmar through Moreh, a border town in Manipur located about 110 km south of Imphal on Sunday.

Confirming this by sharing photographs of the Myanmar nationals and concerned officials of Indian and Myanmar authorities in a post on X, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday wrote, "A group of 26 Myanmar nationals who entered India through Manipur's porous border were deported to their home country today."

"The Government of Manipur reaffirms its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to those fleeing war, ensuring their care and dignified departure. However, the State maintains a firm stance against al- lowing illegal migrants to stay back in Manipur," Biren Singh added in his post.

It may be mentioned that the State government of Manipur completed its first phase of deportation of 38 illegal immigrants from Myanmar in May last year.

According to official sources, the Myanmar nationals were apprehended for entering the State/country il- legally under the Foreigners Act 1946.

On December 9 last year, Chief Minister Biren Singh, in a State-level function here, informed that 11,847 illegal migrants had been detected in the last five years. Out of them, 3,779 were pushed back to the Myanmar side, and 7,723 were in temporary shelters. Biometric capture was completed for 8,826 Myanmar nationals.

Manipur's five districts Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl and Churachandpur share a 398 km long international border with Myanmar

By Correspondent.