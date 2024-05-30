Manipur declares public holiday for all govt offices till May 31

Imphal, May 30: The Manipur government declared a public holiday on May 30 and 31, 2024, for “all government offices, including public sector undertaking/corporations/autonomous bodies/societies” under the government of Manipur.

Deputy Secretary (General Administrative Department) Angom Heera Singh issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

The order has been issued as the state government is carrying out rescue and relief work through district administration and concerned departments.

It may be mentioned that the severe cyclone Remal triggered heavy rainfall, resulting in widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Manipur and a landslide in hilly areas, severely impacting normal life for the third day on Thursday.

On Tuesday, two persons died due to a flood and landslide in Senapati district, while two minors sustained injuries in a landslide in the viewland area of Ukhrul town.

Earlier, the state government had also directed schools to remain closed till May 31 as a precautionary measure. Similarly, all undergraduate examinations scheduled for May 29–31, 2024, in the state have been postponed, while classes in all departments and centres of Manipur University have also been cancelled on Wednesday.