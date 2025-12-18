Manipur cyclist’s peace ride reaches Imphal amid Kuki warning over Kangpokpi leg

Imphal, Dec 18: Cyclist and transgender social activist Malem Thongam, who has been on a long-distance expedition under the theme “Cycling for Manipur Peace”, reached Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district early Thursday morning under tight security, officials said.

Thongam arrived at the police station around 4.30 am, escorted by a special Border Security Force (BSF) convoy from Senapati district.

After completing necessary formalities along with five accompanying members, the activist later left for home, official sources confirmed to The Assam Tribune.

The arrival came against the backdrop of heightened tension following objections raised by Kuki civil society organisations over Thongam’s proposed plan to cycle through Kangpokpi district as part of the peace ride.

Thongam had embarked on the expedition from Delhi’s Qutub Minar on October 2 and covered over 2,300 km across several states before reaching the Naga-dominated Senapati district on December 17.

The activist was scheduled to cycle through Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi on December 19 before concluding the journey in Imphal.

However, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki-Zo civil organisation based in Kangpokpi, issued a statement warning against the proposed crossing. COTU said the cycling plan could provoke tension in the name of peace and hence, should be stopped immediately.

The organisation further stated that if any untoward incident were to occur during the proposed passage through Kangpokpi district, responsibility would lie with the authorities concerned and not with the Kuki-Zo people of the district.

Following the statement, security was tightened along National Highway-2 in Kangpokpi district as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with indiscriminate firing by alleged armed Kuki groups at Torbung in Bishnupur district on Tuesday night.

The Torbung–Kangvai belt has remained one of Manipur’s most volatile zones since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, witnessing repeated firing incidents, attacks on civilian areas and recovery of illegal arms and explosives.

The area lies along a strategic buffer separating valley and hill districts and has frequently been placed under heightened security surveillance.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh as chief minister amid sustained criticism over his government’s handling of the crisis.

With inputs from PTI