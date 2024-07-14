Manipur: CRPF jawan killed, police injured in Jiribam village

Imphal, July 14: One CRPF jawan was killed and another state police personnel was injured in Jiribam district after suspected militants and village volunteers unleashed a gun attack at Mongbung village on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim Ajay Kumar Jha, a 43-year-old from Bihar, was killed in an attack by suspected militants and village volunteers at Mongbung, police said, adding that he sustained bullet injuries to the head. He has been brought to Jiri Hospital.

The gun attack at Mongbung started on Saturday late at night but intensified on Sunday.

Additional security forces were deployed following the gun attack at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas by suspected militants armed with sophisticated weapons, another official said.

At least one vehicle used by security forces has been damaged due to the gun attack.

There might have been casualties on the part of the attackers, but it could not be confirmed as of now, the official said.

In the last 24 hours preceding the gun attack, unidentified gunmen also torched the residence of one N Sadananda Meitei at Leingangpokpi along the NH 37.