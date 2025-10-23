Manipur crisis sparks rise in depression, insomnia among children: Mental health expert

Imphal, Oct 23: A sharp rise in cases relating to depression, insomnia and emotional stress have been observed in Manipur, following the recent socio-political crisis. Increasing cases of insomnia among adults, emotional disturbances and even suicidal tendencies have been reported.

This was shared by Dr H Gojendro Singh, Head of Department of Psychiatry, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal on Sunday. Dr Singh said that such cases were seen in the out-patient department records and field visits.

Dr Gojendro was speaking at the day-long ‘Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support clinic’ for internally displaced children currently sheltered at relief camps in Manipur’s Thoubal and Kakching districts. The clinic was organized at the Angaan Ching Eco Park at Kakching, 50 kilometre west of Imphal.

The event was organized by the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology, RIMS, Imphal; the Department of Social Welfare, District Child Protection Unit (Kakching) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC-Kakching).

Speaking at the clinic, Dr Gojendro encouraged the children to keep faith and hope, reminding them that no problem or sorrow is permanent.

He mentioned that compared to the early days of the crisis, there is now a visible change and children are showing signs of renewed hope and confidence.

Citing a story of a child from a relief camp who was recently selected for MBBS, he said that such achievements should serve as powerful motivation.

He affirmed that with hope and determination, success is possible even in the most difficult circumstances.

According to MCPCR sources, more than 20,000 children were displaced due to the Manipur conflict that started in May 2023.

Highlighting the significant and positive developments over the past two and half years, chairperson of MCPCR, Keisham Pradipkumar Singh hoped that more positive developments will take place in the future.

He urged everyone to actively participate in the clinic and place trust on the visiting doctors from RIMS. Informing that similar clinics have also been organized earlier in Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, he encouraged everyone present to always have a positive approach and hope for more.

He also shared his positive experiences with the participants.

In her speech, deputy director of the social welfare department, K Saroja Devi said that every individual is born with responsibilities, and for the betterment of society and human race, we must strive to fulfill those.

She described children as precious gifts to parents, people and the state, and urged upon all children to recognize the talents they were born with.

The main highlight of the programme was the screening and counselling of psycho-social and mental health of the children by Head of the Department of Clinical Psychology, RIMS Dr Sameeta Ng, and Clinical Psychologist Dr Wahengbam Rebecca.

As a part of the programme, Agar saplings were planted within the premises of Angaan Ching Eco Park and a drawing competition was held.