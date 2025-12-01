Manipur creates IDP resettlement panels as displaced families begin 31-day protest

Imphal, Dec 1: The Manipur government, on Monday, constituted state- and district-level committees to rehabilitate and resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs), even as the displaced families launched a month-long relay sit-in protest at Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West.

According to an official statement, the committees, chaired respectively by the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioners, have been tasked with monitoring and coordinating all rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives for IDPs, as well as addressing bottlenecks to ensure timely and efficient delivery of support.

“The Government of Manipur has taken a significant step to strengthen ongoing efforts for the rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs in the state by constituting state-level and district-level committees with immediate effect,” it said.

The panels aim to ensure unified decision-making, enhance inter-departmental coordination and address systemic issues affecting the progress of rehabilitation and resettlement measures.

“This structured intervention is expected to streamline processes, enhance coordination and ensure that assistance reaches families,” the statement added.

Thousands of displaced people have been living in relief camps since the ethnic violence that broke out in 2023.

Meanwhile, the IDPs began a month-long relay sit-in under the aegis of influential civil body, COCOMI, marking a major escalation by families who say they have been waiting for meaningful rehabilitation for more than a year.

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said the sit-in would continue for 31 days, declaring December the “ultimate month” for the government to fulfil its commitment on resettlement.

He warned that the current protest was “only the beginning”, and that more intense agitations and mass movements would follow if authorities failed to take concrete action within the month.

Appealing to “people from all walks of life” to join the protest, Athouba said collective public participation was crucial to securing a “rightful and dignified resettlement” for thousands of displaced families.

He also criticised the recently concluded Sangai Festival 2025, alleging it was “organised without the consent of the people of Manipur.”

Low turnout and empty stalls, he said, amounted to a “defeat of the festival” by citizens who chose solidarity with IDPs over celebration.

As part of Monday’s protest action, COCOMI and IDP representatives submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Manipur and the Chief Secretary.

With inputs from PTI