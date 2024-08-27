Manipur crackdown: 11 militants held in separate operations, large cache of arms seized

Imphal, August 27: Manipur police, in coordination with Central Security Forces, arrested 11 individuals linked to proscribed militant outfits, in separate operations across the violence-ridden state.

In a joint operation, conducted in Awang Potsangbam, Imphal West District, led to the arrest of six cadres from the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KKYL).

The arrested individuals were identified as Oinam Naocha Meitei (26), Tharoijam Nanao Meitei (25), Yumnam Amit Kumar (38), Sandam Roshan Meitei (24), Moirengthem Boy Singh (41), and Waribam Ibomcha Meitei (35).







AT Photo

Authorities seized a range of items from their possession, including three gun scopes, three live ammunition rounds, a tube-launching empty case, a vehicle, six mobile handsets, various military fatigues, and other miscellaneous equipment.

Following the initial arrests, police conducted additional raids, resulting in the recovery of an array of weaponry and military gear.

This included one single-barrel gun, one double-barrel gun, two live cartridges, three loaded AK-47 magazines with 75 live rounds, five empty M-16 assault rifle magazines, 230 assorted live rounds, seven wireless walkie-talkie sets with three chargers, a laptop, and a hard disk, among other items.







AT Photo

In a separate incident on August 26, Manipur police apprehended Konsam Romesh Meitei (43) from Heingang Makha Leikai in Imphal East.

Meitei, a cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (UNLF), was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting brickfields in the area. Authorities recovered several incriminating items from his possession during the arrest.

Additionally, the police arrested four cadres from the Kangleipak Communist Party – People War Group (KCP PWG) in Nambol, Bishnupur District.

The arrested individuals, identified as Khundrakpam Rojit Singh (28), Thokchom Sornu Singh (23), Khoirakpam Abhinash Singh (21), and Khundrakpam Victoria Devi (26), were involved in extortion activities in and around Nambol.







AT Photo

The police recovered one pistol with a live round, four mobile phones, a vehicle, and cash amounting to Rs. 900 from their possession.







AT Photo

In response to the recent operations, the Manipur Police Control Room announced heightened security measures across vulnerable locations.

Security convoys are now provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and free movement of vehicles. The police have also installed 104 checkpoints across different districts, detaining 170 individuals for various violations.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from believing in rumours and unverified videos, encouraging them to confirm any dubious content through a designated rumour-free contact number provided by the police.

They also called on residents to return any arms, explosives, or ammunition to the police or nearest security forces.