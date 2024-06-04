Manipur: Counting of votes begins for two Lok Sabha seats

Imphal, Jun 4: The 18th Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024, in Manipur. The poll for the two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur was held in two phases.

In the Inner Manipur constituency, the BJP's Basantakumar leads with 24,571 votes, followed by Congress candidate Bimol with 20,041 votes after the first round.



While in the Outer Manipur constituency, NPF candidate K Zimik is leading by a high margin in Chandel and Tengnoupal after the first round. Zimik gets 9448 votes, followed by a distant second of 423 votes for Congress candidate Alfred Arthur.



It may be mentioned that during phase 1 polling on April 19, it was held for Inner Manipur and three districts of Outer Manipur, namely Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur. During the Phase 2 polling on April 26, it was held in the remaining districts.



This election saw a significant voter turnout of over 81%.

