Manipur cop suspended for beating differently abled person in Imphal East

Imphal, March 20: A Manipur police officer has been suspended from his service for thrashing a differently-abled person in Imphal East district.

According to sources report, sub-inspector Th Bungbung posted at Irilbung Police Station was suspended for his misconduct and dereliction of duty on Saturday.

As per the suspension order issued by Imphal East SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh stated that the police personnel was suspended for misconduct, in exercise of power conferred upon him under Rule 66 of Assam Police Manual Part-III.

The suspension order will be effected immediately until further order, it stated.

During the period of suspension, the officer has been asked not to leave his headquarters Reserve Line, Porompat without obtaining the prior permission of the higher authority.

Earlier in a press conference by Disable Development Association (DDA) it has been alleged that a 48-year-old differently abled person with locomotor were assaulted by police officers inside Irilbung Police station along with his son on March 14. The incident took place after they refused to withdraw a forgery complaint that was filed before the police station, it stated.