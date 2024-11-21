Manipur Congress seeks action against Chidambaram over 'regional autonomy' remark

New Delhi, Nov 21: Amid the unabated violence in Manipur, a fresh political controversy has erupted after former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram gave a statement reportedly calling for regional autonomy among Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities in the State.

As many as 18 Congress leaders from Manipur dashed off a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking action against Chidambaram for his post on a popular microblogging website.

“We unanimously condemn the content of P Chidambaram's recent posts on "X" concerning the Manipur crisis. The post contains language and sentiments that are highly inappropriate during this hour of heightened tension, public grief and political sensitivity in Manipur,” the letter signed by the State Congress leaders said.

Chidambaram, in his statement, said that rushing 5,000 more Central armed police force jawans is not the answer to the Manipur crisis. “It is more wisdom: acknowledging that Mr Biren Singh, the Chief Minister, is the cause of the crisis, and removing him immediately," he wrote.

“It is more understanding: that the Meitei, the Kuki-Zo, and the Naga can live together in one State only if they have genuine regional autonomy. It is more statesmanship: for the Hon'ble PM to give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur, and speak to the people of Manipur with humility and learn first-hand their grievances and aspirations," Chidambaram said.

It may be mentioned here that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has already written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the Manipur crisis.

"I consider that it has become constitutionally imperative on part of yourself, Hon'ble madam, as the President of Republic of India and the custodian of our Constitution to uphold the constitutional propriety and immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and properties of our own citizen in Manipur, as enriched in the Constitution. I am confident that through your intervention of your esteemed office, the people of Manipur will again live peacefully in their homes in security with dignity," Kharge said.

-By A Correspondent