Manipur: Congress leading in both parliamentary seats

Guwahati, Jun 4: The political landscape in Manipur has seen significant changes in both its internal and external constituencies.

Till noon, Congress candidate Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is leading in the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, while INC candidate Alfred Kangngam Arthur is leading in the outer Manipur parliamentary constituency.



It may be mentioned that during Phase 1 polling on April 19, it was held for Inner Manipur and three districts of Outer Manipur, namely Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur. During Phase 2 polling on April 26, it was held in the remaining districts.

