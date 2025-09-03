Manipur Congress flags Rs 23-Cr IDP relief fund misuse in Moirang, seeks judicial probe

Imphal, Sept 3: The Manipur Congress, on Wednesday, accused the state government of misappropriating funds meant for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Moirang Assembly constituency, Bishnupur district.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, party vice president Haresshor Goshmwami said that “there is apprehension that a huge amount of money sanctioned for IDPs in Moirang AC was misused and misappropriated.”

He cited information obtained through repeated RTI appeals filed by activists Yumkhaibam Shyam Singh and H. Sushil Singh.

He alleged that initially, RTI requests were denied by the State Chief Information Officer, who argued that disclosure could “further fuel the conflict” or “accentuate the divide between the Hill and the Valley.”

However, after multiple appeals, partial information was eventually released, revealing startling expenditure details.

According to the data, in a span of 27 months (from May 3, 2023, to August 25, 2025), approximately Rs 23.21 crore was spent on 20 relief camps in Moirang AC.

This included Rs 11 lakh for television sets and DTH connections (at Rs 55,000 per set), another Rs 11 lakh for pillows, Rs 2.1 crore for snack items like bananas, biscuits, eggs, and noodles, and over Rs 7.14 crore for toiletries, vegetables, and spices.

Goshmwami said the figures suggest “Rs 15,000 per head was spent merely on toothbrushes and toothpaste.”

He further alleged that the involvement of Moirang MLA T Shanti Singh was “highly suspicious,” pointing out that he was often photographed distributing relief materials. The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Goshmwami also remarked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Manipur, saying the Congress welcomed it but stressed that “the main issue is resolving the crisis in Manipur without affecting the state’s territorial and administrative integrity.”