Manipur Congress condemns exclusion of state crisis in Presidential address

Imphal, June 29: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday voiced their condemnation for the exclusion of the ongoing Manipur crisis in the address given by President of India Draupadi Murmu on 27th June.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Kh Devbrata Singh stated that Manipur is going through a crisis unlike any other Indian state has seen before. In such a scenario, the Northeastern state deserves better treatment from the Central Government.

Devbrata noted that the Prime Minister of India has also maintained an eerie silence on the matter for a considerable time. He stated that as the ruling party begins a new tenure, the people of the state expect new initiatives from the central government. However, the president chose to ignore such a pressing issue, leaving the people of the state feeling humiliated.

Devbrata highlighted the importance of the President’s address as it reflects the Modi government’s policies. “How can the President of India forget such a big crisis in the country?” Devbrata asked, expressing his frustration.

Quoting retired Lt. Colonel Himalaya, Devbrata said the Manipur crisis is “a national security issue” and should be treated as a priority by the central government. He indicated suspicions that the exclusion of the Manipur crisis from the Presidential address might be a conspiracy to undermine the situation. Devbrata refuted claims that the crisis is subsiding, stating that it is escalating in a subtle manner and that the state government’s claims of returning normalcy are factually incorrect. He sounded the alarm, saying, “It is getting more dangerous than before.”

While indicating a step-motherly treatment towards Manipur, Devbrata pointed out that the President, in her address, appreciated Kashmir Valley’s Baramulla region for a high voter turnout of 59 percent while conveniently ignoring a 70 percent voter turnout in Manipur during these tough times. “This selective appreciation of one region of the country while forgetting another part has hurt and humiliated the people of Manipur,” Devbrata added.

Explaining why the Manipur Congress decided to protest, he said, “The President's speech has to be equitable and must carry a voice of justice.” The speech of a President should not become a mouthpiece of the ruling government, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Working President stated.