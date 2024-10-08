Manipur Congress chief skips ED summon, party calls it ‘vendetta politics’

Imphal, Oct. 8: Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra Singh failed to “appear in-person” before the Directorate of Enforcement at its New Delhi office, on Monday.

The state Congress chief was summoned in connection with an investigation under the Provisions of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The summons, issued by ED assistant director Amit Kumar, asked Singh to provide evidence and produce records in connection with the probe.

















AT Photo: Enforcement Directorate issues summons to Meghachandra Singh

























A senior Congress functionary said, “The notice was issued few days back but Meghachandra came across it only today October 7. Hence, he was unable to appear on the given date."







AT Photo: Manipur Congress Chief, K Meghachandra Singh





The summon, that was served on October 3, said, “Without prejudice to the provisions of any other law for the time being in force, if you fail to attend to give attendance or produce book of accounts or other documents as mentioned in the Schedule at the place and time as specified in the said Summon, you shall be liable to penal proceedings under PMLA" the summon had read.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Jairam Ramesh has termed the summon a part of BJP’s “vendetta politics”.

“Singh been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing the manner in which they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023,” he wrote a popular micro-blogging website.

The Congressman further alleged that this action is to cover up the Centre’s “colossal failures in the state - reflected in Mr. Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months back.”

Manipur Congress spokesperson N Bupendra Meitei, echoing Ramesh, stated that the Modi government and its agencies cannot silence Singh for speaking the truth and standing up for the people of Manipur. "We will fight this legally in court," he added.