Manipur conferred with prestigious India eGovernance Awards 2022

Imphal, March 26: The e-office Manipur was conferred with the prestigious Award of recognition in the category State Project in the 20th Computer Society of India eGovernance Award 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. With this award Manipur state eoffice becomes the only state in the Northeast India to receive such recognition at Delhi Technological University.

Manipur's IT department Director Nambam Deben accompanied by Joint Director Gurumayum Robert Sharma, Informatics Officer Herojit Senjembam and Senior Consultant State E Misson team Ng Deepa from Department of information technology, received the award along with NIC Manipur team led by SIO, NIC N Binod, Gopalkrishna Technical and Sharat.

It is worth mentioning that Manipur is the only State in North East which has implemented eoffice in the entire State at a very fast pace. Eoffice has been instrumental in smooth, fast and transparent governance of the State.

The implementation of such a noble initiative under Digital India was possible in the State under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and with the constant guidance and persuasion of the state Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, according to a government statement on Saturday.