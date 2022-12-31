Manipur CM wishes for New Year, appeals to showcase potentials during G20 summit

IMPHAL,Dec 31- Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh while sharing greetings and best wishes for the New Year 2023 to the people, has appealed to grasp the opportunity to showcase the potentials of the state as the country had assumed Presidency for G20 with state hosting an event in February 2023.

“As our country has assumed the Presidency for G20 with state hosting an event during February 2023,let us grasp the opportunity to showcase our potentials and move towards further development,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a message on the eve of New Year.

Terming the year 2022 was a year of progress and achievement for the state of Manipur, he said several development projects were taken up in different sectors including health, education, roads, start-ups and sports among others.

Stating that the state government considering the importance of well being of the people has also developed amusement park, open gyms and Kangla Nongpok turban, he said that after a gap of two years, Manipur Sangai festival 2022 was held in a grandeur manner in different venues across the state, along with the inauguration of the Sangai Ethnic Park.

“As the year 2023 dawns, I seek the cooperation and support of my people in the state government’s effort to make Manipur a world class tourist destination and in attaining self reliance,” he said. “May this New Year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

Sharing a similar sentiment in a message on eve of New Year day, state health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said New year is a time to replicate and recommence our commitment towards peace and a progressive society, with the coming of the New Year 2023,may all the people living together in the state blessed with full of joy ,happiness, prosperity, peace and brotherhood.

In a similar message, state education minister Th Basantakumar Singh said let us look forward to this new year with renewed opportunities, resolutions and promises.

“Let us pledge to make Manipur one of the best states in the country in all aspects,” he said.

State’s lone woman minister Nemcha Kipgen who holds the textiles, commerce and industry portfolio also greeted the people on the occasion of New Year 2023.

“Let us all welcome the New Year with an open heart and mind and resolve to promote the sense of brotherhood, peaceful co-existence and relationship to build a hilarious state,” she said.