Manipur CM welcomes decision of fencing India-Myanmar border

Guwahati, Jan 22: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has welcomed the decision to fence the India-Myanmar border, expressing gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the announcement. This stance contrasts with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma's opposition to the fencing and the termination of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between the two nations.

During the statehood day function, Singh reiterated his support for the decision, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the fencing of the 398-km India-Myanmar border with Manipur and abolishing the FMR. The Union Government's move comes in response to concerns about the vulnerability and threats along the 1,643 km unfenced India-Myanmar border, spanning Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

The decision involves fencing the entire border and scrapping the FMR, which previously allowed citizens near both sides of the border to move 16 kilometres into each other's territory without the need for a passport or visa. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the passing out parade of 2,551 commandos of Assam Police in Guwahati, emphasised that the India-Myanmar border would now be fenced similarly to the Indo-Bangladesh border. Additionally, the existing agreement between Myanmar and India for free movement is under reconsideration.