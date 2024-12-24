Manipur CM vows unity through police cadet deployment

Manipur, Dec 24: In a step towards restoring peace in the violence-stricken state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that newly recruited police cadets, including those from the Meitei and Kuki communities, will serve together as unified teams.

Nearly 2,000 recruits of the Manipur Police graduated from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy on Monday, marking a significant boost to the state’s law enforcement capacity. Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Singh presided over the passing-out ceremony.

Addressing reporters, Singh emphasized the need for unity among the state’s communities. “The community-wise division occurred due to the current situation, but it was not like this before. I will ensure it doesn’t happen again. These recruits trained together, and they will work together to bring peace to Manipur,” he stated.

Out of the 1,946 graduates, approximately 62% are Meiteis, 12% are Kukis, and 26% represent Naga and other tribes. The CM stressed that their postings would not segregate them by community to promote harmony.

On the law-and-order situation in Manipur, Singh acknowledged its complexity but expressed optimism, saying, “Peace is returning to the state, but it will take time to fully normalize.”

When questioned about the arrests of Bangladeshi nationals entering India illegally through Manipur, Singh called it a regional issue, affecting states like Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh as well. “This is not just a Manipur problem. We must address it collectively,” he added.

The initiative to deploy cadets from diverse backgrounds as a cohesive force is expected to play a crucial role in rebuilding unity and trust in the northeastern state.