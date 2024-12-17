Manipur CM urges unity amid attempts at government destablisation

Imphal, Dec 17: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said that certain agencies having vested interests are attempting to destabilise the government because it is not aligned in their favour.

Addressing a congregation assembled on the occasion of Vijay Diwas here this morning, Biren Singh without naming the agencies said that the society will sink if it supports these organisations. "In this confrontation, many people are trying to take advantage of the situation," he said.

Vijay Diwas was observed here to pay tributes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Recalling that the home guards (in Manipur) were promoted to havildars so as to fight for the country during the Indo-Pak War, Biren Singh said that the courage and selfless sacrifices of our soldiers led to the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan.

He emphasised that during this critical period in Manipur, it is essential for the people to remain united, dedicated, and sincere in their efforts to restore peace and protect both the present and future generations.

In his presidential speech on the occasion, Manipur's Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, stated that it is a historic event for the nation which led to the surrender of around 93,000 Pakistani troops after the victory. The day is celebrated to honour the sacrifices made by our soldiers for the nation, he added.