Manipur CM urges reconciliation, calls for united effort to restore peace

Imphal, August 14: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has made a heartfelt appeal for reconciliation among all communities in Manipur, urging the people to support efforts to restore peace in the violence-stricken state.

“Many Manipuris have sacrificed their lives for the country, and many have suffered. On this significant day, I want to convey a message to the people of the state: the time has come for reconciliation among communities. I request all citizens of Manipur to assist in bringing peace,” the Chief Minister said on the sidelines of the 133rd Patriots’ Day celebration on Tuesday.

Highlighting the need to focus on the “core issues” of common nationality and coexistence, Chief Minister Singh added, “We should not harbour differences politically, or based on caste, creed, or any other factor. We are all Manipuris, we are all Indians, and we should live together. But the core issues we have been struggling with should be our priority.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned that MLAs had prepared feasts at every relief camp to mark Independence Day and that he had appealed to hill MLAs to reach out to displaced persons. “I think it will be a great message to those who are suffering,” Singh added.

Earlier, during an address at the annual state function, Singh said, “Manipur was rapidly advancing in the field of development among the states of the North East and among small states of the country.”

“Unfortunately, due to the incident that broke out on May 3 last year and its aftermath, people have faced great hardship. Many have lost their lives, and many have been displaced,” Singh stated, noting that the central government is closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary assistance related to education, health, housing, and other needs.

“In the last five or six months, we have gradually returned to the path of peace, and no major flare-ups or violence have been witnessed,” he said.

Manipur’s newly appointed Governor Lakshman Acharya, in his recent visit to Churachandpur, remarked that he had interacted with all communities and realised that everyone in Manipur desires peace.

“Things are hopefully moving in the right direction, and my efforts will be directed towards bringing peace to the state,” he said.