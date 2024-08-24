Manipur CM urges Centre to end SoO agreement, claims militants breached terms

Imphal, Aug 24: The Manipur government is urging the Centre to withdraw the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement, citing violations of the ground rules by some militant groups covered under the SoO.

Chief Minister Biren Singh revealed that the Manipur Legislative Assembly has also called on the Centre to terminate the SoO agreement with militant groups that are currently breaching its terms.

“Several militant groups under the SoO have violated the ground rules and disrupted peace in Manipur. We are eager to remove these groups from the agreement, but we have yet to receive an official update from the Centre. However, we understand that the central government is deliberating on the matter,” Chief Minister Singh told the press at Durbar Hall in Imphal on Saturday.

The SoO agreement was originally signed to foster peace and improve law and order in the violence-affected state.

Signed in August 2008, the agreement involves 25 armed Kuki militant groups in Manipur. On March 10, 2023, the Manipur government withdrew from the tripartite agreement with two militant groups - the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA)- accusing them of inciting agitation among illegal forest encroachers.

Chief Minister Singh also reported that his meeting with Chief of the Indian Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, at his residence on Friday, was “productive” in terms of restoring peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

“We discussed strategies to restore peace in Manipur. I provided General Dwivedi with maps and relevant documents. I am hopeful that positive actions will follow once General Dwivedi returns to Delhi," Chief Minister Singh added.

General Dwivedi had visited Imphal to review security arrangements in vulnerable areas amid ongoing unrest.

Meanwhile, General Upendra Dwivedi’s planned visits to Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and the border town of Moreh on Saturday were cancelled due to bad weather. The army chief left Imphal at around 10 am on Saturday.