Manipur CM rushes to Delhi as Congress prepares to move 'No Confidence' motion

Imphal, Feb 5: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh rushed to Delhi on Wednesday amidst escalating speculation of internal dissent within the BJP over his leadership.

Sources informed The Assam Tribune that Singh’s visit follows a reported summon by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This development comes on the heels of the summoning of another BJP minister from the state government, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and is believed to still be stationed there.

Political tensions, however, continue to rise as the Congress party signals its readiness to move a "No Confidence" motion during the upcoming Manipur Legislative Assembly session, scheduled to begin on February 10.

Congress Working President K Devabrata Singh informed that several BJP MLAs have begun to revolt against N Biren Singh's leadership.

"This is not a rumour, it is exactly what is happening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to convince the revolting BJP MLAs and ministers to remain calm in the upcoming Assembly session so that the BJP government can sustain itself on the floor of the House," he exclusively told The Assam Tribune.

However, Devabrata made it clear that the Congress is fully prepared to challenge the BJP government, stating, "The Congress party is already ready to call a 'No Confidence' motion in the House."

He further explained that several political parties that had previously supported the N Biren Singh government have now withdrawn their backing, making it natural for the opposition to push for a motion to challenge the government’s stability.

While Devabrata acknowledged that the opposition's ability to topple the government remains uncertain, he stressed on the psychological and strategic importance of such a motion.

"Whether we have the numbers to bring down the government or not is another question. However, psychologically and strategically, it is our duty to challenge the authority of the government," he added.

The growing dissent within the BJP ranks has sparked media speculation, with names such as Yumnam Khemchand Singh—already in Delhi—and Assembly Speaker T. Satyabrata Singh emerging as potential challengers to N Biren Singh's leadership.