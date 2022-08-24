Manipur CM pushes for annual State Olympic Games

Imphal, Aug 24: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh suggested holding of the Manipur State Olympic Games every year by providing adequate funds in the budget of the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports (YAS), Government of Manipur.

Biren Singh made the suggestion while reviewing the arrangements taken up for the 2nd Manipur State Olympic Games 2022 at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that holding such games would foster communal harmony in the State and improve the moral standard of youths. The review meeting also highlighted the roles and responsibilities of various committees constituted for effective conduct of the games.

The 2nd Manipur State Olympic Games 2022 involving 34 sports disciplines is scheduled to be held from August 26 to August 30, 2022 under the aegis of Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) in association with the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur.

Earlier President Dr Th. Radheshyam Singh of MOA welcomed the members of the Organising Committee while MOA Secretary General Sunil Elangbam briefed the status of arrangements being made for the successful conduct of the Games.

The day's review meeting was attended by YAS Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs Dr Th. Radheshyam (MOA President, Th Arunkumar Singh (Wangkhei), DGP Manipur P Doungel, Principal Secretary (YAS) SS Chhabra, Commissioner(YAS) Bobby Waikhom, Director Transport Dr Nivedita Lairenlakpam, DCs Th Kirankumar(Imphal West), Khumanthem Diana Devi(Imphal East), Directors H Balkrisna (IPR), T Phulen(YAS), Chairpersons and Convenors of various Committees, executive members.

The state Chief Minister also unveiled the mascot of the 2nd Manipur State Olympic Games 2022. Nongin, the State Bird of Manipur, is the mascot of the Games.

The opening ceremony of the Manipur State Olympic Games will be held on August 26 at Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal with the participation of 6000 sportspersons from 16 districts of the state for the 5 day sports extravaganza. The first Manipur State Olympic Games was held in the year 1988.