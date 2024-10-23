Manipur CM pledges ₹1,000 each for IDPs before Diwali, announces 7,000 new houses

Imphal, Oct 23: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Wednesday that a financial aid of ₹1,000 will be provided to every individual living in relief camps across the state.

Speaking on the announcement, the Chief Minister stated, “Diwali and Nongol Chakouba are very important festivals for the people of India and also for Manipur. The state government has sanctioned ₹1,000 to all internally displaced persons living in relief camps to ensure they can celebrate the festivals with joy.”

The move is expected to cost the state government approximately ₹6 to ₹7 crore, he further added. Additionally, Singh announced that pensions for government employees would be released before October 31 to enable them to celebrate Diwali comfortably.

This is the fifth time the Manipur government has provided such financial aid during festive seasons for the internally displaced people (IDP) living in relief camps.

Manipur has more than 60,000 internally displaced persons, rendered homeless due to ongoing ethnic violence that has persisted since May last year.

Chief Minister Singh also announced that the Ministry of Urban Affairs has sanctioned the construction of approximately 7,000 houses in the state. He informed that these houses will be "definitely useful" for the resettlement of IDPs.

Additionally, Singh mentioned that he has submitted a proposal to the Union Home Ministry for the sanction of funds to build around 2,000 more houses for displaced people. This proposal is currently under consideration.

The Chief Minister explained that this initiative aims to provide more permanent housing for those living in relief camps set up in schools and colleges, allowing them to relocate to more suitable, homely locations.