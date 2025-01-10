Manipur CM N Biren Singh welcomes new regulation for Myanmar residents

Imphal, Jan 10: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed gratitude to the Union Home Ministry for introducing a new regulation allowing Myanmar residents living within 10 km of the international border to enter Manipur temporarily with a "border pass" issued by the Assam Rifles. Speaking to reporters, Singh described the move as a significant step in regulating cross-border movement.

"Earlier, there was little attention on who was entering or leaving the country. I thank the Union Home Minister and the Ministry of Home Affairs for this regulation. The Assam Rifles, State police, Health officials, and DC office staff at the border are involved in this process. I urge everyone to use advanced machinery to prevent illegal immigration," Singh stated.

Addressing the recent suicide of a 21-year-old woman at the Mekola relief camp, Singh mentioned that an FIR had been filed. He clarified, "According to available information, the incident was not related to ill-treatment or conditions in the relief camp but due to personal issues. The case is under investigation."

Singh also announced plans for constructing a world-class museum at Canchipur, with an estimated cost of around Rs 40 crore. "The proposed museum will be fully computerized and aims to educate current and future generations about the history of Manipur and the country. This is a priority for me," he noted.

In response to concerns about the misuse of social media, Singh condemned the spread of mockery and misinformation on these platforms. "We have taken action through cybercrime units, with several arrests and account blocks. We will continue to enforce the law," he added.