Manipur CM N Biren Singh stresses unity and indigenous heritage at cultural exchange festival

Imphal, Dec 14: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed concern over the critical phase faced by the state's indigineous communities, emphasising their historical unity and rightful ownership of Manipur. Stating that Manipur belongs to the indigenous people, the Chief Minister said, "Our forefathers had defended our land using swords and spears. The Government is committed to protecting and safeguarding the indigenous population at all costs."

The Chief Minister said this while attending the Manipur Indigenous People's Cultural Exchange Festival held under the theme, 'Manipur United by Diversity', at Chadong in Kamjong district today. The two-day festival is being organised by the Indigenous People's Forum, Manipur, under the aegis of the Manipur Tourism Department.

Biren Singh stated that his Government had launch the 'Go To Hills Mission' for a study on "our forefathers" and the sites of historical significance. The State Government has started preservation and restoration works of places of historical importance, he said, adding that the Makhel Heritage Park is being constructed in Senapati district at a cost of around Rs 6 crore.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Indigenous People's Forum for organising the cultural exchange festival. He appealed to the public to study government records and data on population, geography, and the demographic imbalance so that "we can move in the right direction to save the indigenous population". Biren Singh reiterated that the Government has been working for the welfare of "our present and future generations".

He also lauded the role of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, CAPFs, civil society organisations, and volunteers in destroying poppy plantations in the State.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister stated that the construction of a dam had created livelihood means for many and made the place a tourist destination. He appreciated the villagers of Chadong for giving away their land in the larger benefit of the State.

As a part of the programme, the Chief Minister led others in unveiling the 'Monuments of Ages'. He also visited the stalls set up for the festival.

(With inputs from news agency)